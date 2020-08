Turkey's exports to the US rise 24% in June

25 August 2020

Turkey’s cement exports to the US declined by 5.7 per cent YoY in the first half of 2020, amounting to US$197.7m, according to the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

In June 2020 the country’s cement exports to the US increased 24.4 per cent compared to June 2019 and exceeded US$37.1m.

