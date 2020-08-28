Eswatini faces cement shortage

Significant players in Eswatini’s construction industry have seen projects stall due to a cement shortage, according to The Swazi Observer. Nhlanhla Dlamini, CEO of the Construction Industry Council, has announced that a meeting was convened with the association of builders, manufacturers and suppliers to deliberate on the issue.

"We are aware of the cement shortage which has been caused by shortage of supplies’ due to COVID-19 which led to the lockdown," said Mr Dlamini.

In the short term, the council has advised both companies and individuals that require cement in large volumes to place orders early to avoid delays. As a long-term strategy, they are expected to continue to engage with the government and all strategic stakeholders with a view to attract an investment that could satisfy the local market and also export to other countries in the southern African region.

