Belarus produces 2.3Mt of cement in 1H20

28 August 2020

In January-June 2020 Belarus manufactured nearly 2.3Mt of cement, 102.3 per cent up on 1H19. In the same period, the cement industry enterprises made nearly BYN400m (US$150m) worth of industrial products, 12.4 per cent up from 1H19.



The Belarusian Cement Co made 851,900t of cement in 1H20, a rise of 104.1 per cent compared to 1H19. The company increased sales by 10.3 per cent to BYN453.3m (US$169.7m) compared to 1H19.

Meanwhile, Krichevtsementnoshifer manufactured 720,000t of cement, 100.3 per cent up on its 1H19 production. Krasnoselskstroymaterialy output 715,900t of cement, up 102.4 per cent on its 1H19 production total.



Aleksandr Dovgalo, director general of the state-owned Managing Company of the Holding Company Belarusian Cement Company, said: "The managing company is diversifying target markets and stepping up presence in countries of the European Union, for instance, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. In 1H20 the growth rate of export to Poland totalled 165.1 per cent, to Latvia 215 per cent, to Lithuania 108.5 per cent. In this period cement shipments to St Petersburg virtually tripled. However, there are certain difficulties relating primarily to the epidemic situation in the countries that consume our products."



Important upgrade projects for the industry include the construction of a process line to use RDF fuel and a WHR system at Krasnoselskstroymaterialy.

