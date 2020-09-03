Manaus cement plants face watchdog warning

Two cement plants in Manaus, Brazil, have received warnings from Procon, the consumer watchdog in the state of Amazonas. The organisation has requested clarification regarding prices charged since March 2020. Both plants have been given five days to present a defence and receipts to Procon, according to Esmerk Latin American News.



The warnings follow the publication of studies that the price of cement in Manaus is higher than in seven other state capitals at BRL45 (US$11.73)/bag, compared to BRL21/bag in Brasilia.



It has also been reported that Votorantim planned to increase prices by BRL2/bag from 31 August 2020.



Procon notes that increased cement prices affect the entire civil construction chain and that any infractions will be punished.

