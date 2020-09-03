CemNet.com » Cement News » Odisha clears two cement capacity expansion projects

Odisha clears two cement capacity expansion projects

By ICR Newsroom
03 September 2020


India’s Odisha state government has cleared two proposals for the expansion of cement grinding capacities. It gave the go-ahead for JSW Cement’s 1.2Mta expansion and Jajpur Cement’s Pvt Ltd 1Mta expansion project – both are located in Kalinganagar in Jajpur.

JSW will invest INR4.899bn (US$66.7m) while Jajpur Cements has allocated INR4bn for the project.

