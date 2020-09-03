Odisha clears two cement capacity expansion projects

India’s Odisha state government has cleared two proposals for the expansion of cement grinding capacities. It gave the go-ahead for JSW Cement’s 1.2Mta expansion and Jajpur Cement’s Pvt Ltd 1Mta expansion project – both are located in Kalinganagar in Jajpur.
JSW will invest INR4.899bn (US$66.7m) while Jajpur Cements has allocated INR4bn for the project.
