CIMAF Gabon inaugurates second line

ICR Newsroom By 04 September 2020

Ciments d’Afrique (CIMAF) Gabon has inaugurated its second production line at the Owendo plant. The 0.35Mta line will lift the plant’s total capacity to 0.85Mta after an investment of XAF9bn (US$16.3m). It includes a new-generation 50tph crusher and two 500m3 storage silos.



To optimise production the company plans a further XAF65bn investment to build a clinker production plant. At present CIMAF Gabon leads Gabon’s cement market. The country has a total annual output of 1.2Mta, double the national demand. This is expected to pave the way for exports and lower prices.

