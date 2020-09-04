Moroccan market expands 19% in August

Cement consumption in Morocco increased 19.4 per cent YoY to 865,681t in August 2020 from 725,359t in August 2019, according to data published by the country’s Ministry of Urbanisation and Habitat.
However, in the first eight months of 2020 demand fell by 15.8 per cent YoY from 8,883,681t in the 7M19 to 7,482,031t in January-August 2020.
