Portland and blended cement market in US and Puerto Rico expands 11% in June

ICR Newsroom By 07 September 2020

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico advanced 11 per cent to 10.1Mt in June 2020 when compared with June 2019, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Georgia were the leading cement-consuming states, accounting for 37 per cent of June shipments.



Leading cement-producing states were Missouri, California, Texas, Florida and Michigan, which combined produced 40 per cent of domestic output.



Masonry cement shipments totalled 223,000t in June 2020, up 10 per cent YoY with Florida, Texas, California, Tennessee and Georgia accounting for 55 per cent of total deliveries.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, slipped to 6.9Mt in June 2020. Leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Pennsylvania, accounting for 49 per cent of domestic clinker production.



The country also imported 1.7Mt of cement and clinker in June 2020, a modest decline when compared with June 2019.



January-June 2020

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico in the January-June 2020 period edged up three per cent YoY to 47.9Mt. Masonry cement shipments for the year to June fell by 2.3 per cent YoY to 1.2Mt.



Clinker output in the USA increased 2.2 per cent to 36.7Mt in January-June 2020 when compared with the 1H19.



Cement and clinker imports remained stable at 7.8Mt in the 1H20 when compared with the 1H19.

