Saudi cement sales rise 38% to 4.3Mt in August 2020

08 September 2020

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers climbed 38 per cent to 4.3Mt in August 2020, compared to 3.1Mt in the same month last year, reported Yamama Cement Co.

As many as 16 cement producers reported higher sales, headed by Al-Jouf Cement Co with a YoY rise of 131 per cent in August. Al-Safwa Cement Co was close behind with an increase of 116 per cent YoY. Northern Region Cement Co’s sales dropped by 32 per cent YoY.



Seven companies exported 144,000t of cement in August. Saudi Cement Co led with 63,000t of exports. It was followed by Yanbu Cement Co and Najran Cement Co with 47,000t and 20,000t, respectively.



Clinker

However, clinker inventories reached 40.7Mt by the end of August, declining six per cent from 43.1Mt, added Argaam.



Five companies exported clinker in August, led by Saudi Cement with nearly 260,000t, followed by Al-Safwa Cement and Yanbu Cement with 122,000t and 53,000t, respectively.

