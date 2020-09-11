Ukraine launches antidumping investigation into cement imports

Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade has launched an antidumping investigation into the import of cement from Turkey, according to Business World.

The commission reportedly received a complaint from Dyckerhoff Cement Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih Cement, Mykolaivcement, Podilsky Cement, and Cement LLC with the support of Ivano-Frankivskcement.

According to the applicant, during the observation period (2017-19), the import of cement in absolute terms increased by 809 per cent and by 837 per cent in terms of consumption. A forecast also shows that by the end of 2020 imports will have increased by 1815 per cent and 2547 per cent, respectively.

The prices for imported cement were also lower than the prices of the applicant, but the growing volumes of imports forced it to reduce prices, despite an increase in costs.

