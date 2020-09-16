Sri Lanka cement production and imports see sharp rise in June

Sri Lanka's cement production and imports recovered in June by 42.6 per cent YoY, according to Central Bank data.



In June cement imports also grew by a record 58.9 per cent YoY to reach 404,000Mt, overtaking domestic cement production, which increased by 28.3 per cent YoY to reach 370,000Mt. June was the first month of this year to record a positive growth in cement imports.



Sri Lanka’s domestic cement production and imports had fallen by over 40 per cent YoY since March this year. In May the overall cement supply contracted by a record 63.2 per cent YoY to 349,000Mt.

However, overall cement supply during the first half of the year (January-June) is still down by 23.8 per cent YoY at 3,157, 000Mt compared to the same period last year.



The decline was mainly due to 39.4 per cent YoY drop in cement imports during the period while local cement production only recorded a marginal contraction of 0.4 per cent YoY producing 1,643,000Mt of cement.

