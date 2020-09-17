TCMA signs an MoU on clinker substitution with government ministries and 16 organisations

17 September 2020

The Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several ministries and 16 organisations to reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emission by at least 300,000t CO 2 by 2022 through clinker substitution.



The MoU is for "The Integrating Collaboration on Climate Change Management for Thailand Achieving Target of Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction-Industrial Processes and Product Use (IPPU) Sector: Substitution of Clinker Substance."



Mr Chana Poomee, chairman of Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA), announced that "with the determination of all parties concerned namely – government, professional, industrial and academic sectors – joining forces to drive for the promotion of the extensively use of low clinker cement-hydraulic cement (TIS 2594-2556) will enable us to achieve target of mitigate the CO 2 emission not less than 300,000t carbon dioxide in the year 2022."



The MoU signatories include the Council of Engineers Thailand, Engineering Institute of Thailand under the Patronage of His Majesty the King, and the Thai Concrete Association with the support of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment joined forces with five ministries and 16 organisations.



The signing of the MoU is only a first step, according to Dr Raweewan Bhuridej, secretary-general of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, "The success requires the strong collaboration from public and private sectors to increase the use of cement and concrete products which mitigate the greenhouse gas emission ie, hydraulic cement (TIS 2594-2566), ready-mix concrete (TIS 213-2560). Expecting that with this action, it will help increase the country’s potential in reducing the greenhouse gas up to 850,000t of carbon dioxide," she said.

