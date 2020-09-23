CIMSA selects Dal Teknik Makina for cyclone modification

23 September 2020

Dal Teknik Makina (Dal Engineering Group) has won an order to modify CIMSA's Mersin No 1 kiln line by upgrading the first and second stage cyclones for both strings.

The main work to be carried out includes installation of new first- and second-stage cyclones and riser ducts, modification of downcomer ducts, dip tubes, pendulum flaps, meal pipes, plash boxes, manholes and poke holes, measuring points, dismantling and refractory procurement, demolition and installation.



These changes will result on a targeted pressure drop from 32mbar to 16mbar and a clinker energy saving of 2.4kWh/t.

