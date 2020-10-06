Nepal reports rise in imports due to lockdown

Cement and clinker worth NPR957.2m (US$8.15m) have been imported in Nepal after limestone excavation and cement production was stopped due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the government.

After the production and excavation stopped, cement and clinker were imported from India. According to the Department of Customs, cement and clinker worth NPR513.4m was imported in August. In September, cement and clinker worth NPR443.7m was imported.

Despite claims that the country is self-sufficient in cement and clinker, its import has reportedly not dropped to zero even in the normal situation. Cement and clinker ordered in June-July are now being imported, according to traders.

