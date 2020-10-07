Argentine cement consumption advances 11% in September

07 October 2020

Cement demand in Argentina increased 10.5 per cent to 1,037,499t in September 2020, as shown by the monthly report of the country’s cement association, AFCP. This demand was entirely served by domestic producers with no imports recorded. In addition, the country’s cement producers exported 6133t of cement, down 33.6 per cent from 9234t. Total production in Argentina increased 10.1 per cent YoY to 1,043,632t.



January-September 2020

However, in the first nine months of the year, cement consumption declined 21.9 per cent YoY to 6.602Mt. The market was served solely by domestic production, which fell 21.8 per cent YoY to 6.66Mt. Exports decreased 11.5 per cent from 66,462t in the 9M19 to 58,852t in the 9M20.

