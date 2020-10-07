Minerals Department issues 8 cement plant licences in Punjab

07 October 2020

Pakistan’s Minerals Department has issued licences to eight companies willing to invest in Punjab to establish cement factories.

These licences were issued on the direction of Provincial Minerals Minister, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, who noted that the province was making headway towards progress and development, according to The News International.

Under the previous government, there was a ban on establishing new cement factories in Punjab. However, Hafiz Ammar Yasir has since had the ban withdrawn.

The Minerals Department issued licences to three companies on 14 July, with another five companies issued licences for establishing new cement factories on Monday.

