Morocco’s cement market expands 8% in September

ICR Newsroom By 07 October 2020

Moroccan cement deliveries increased 7.9 per cent YoY to 1,244,689t in September 2020 from 1,154,101 in the year-ago period, according to data by the Ministry of Urbanisation and Housing.



The infrastructure sector saw its deliveries rise by 36 per cent to 58,170t while building increased its offtake by 6.7 per cent to 58,187t. Sales to the prefabricated segment advanced by 14.4 per cent to 106,038t. Deliveries to the ready-mix concrete sector were up by 8.4 per cent to 199,911t. However, the rise in sales in the key distribution sector, which represents around two-thirds of domestic demand, saw a more modest rise of 5.5 per cent.

Published under