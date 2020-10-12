Taiwanese manufacturers report 9M20 results

Taiwan Cement Corp has seen a 3.7 per cent YoY fall in September revenue to TWD9.75bn (US$340.96m) from TWD10.12bn in the same month last year. In the first nine months of 2020, revenue declined 6.1 per cent to TWD82.25bn from TWD87.56bn.
Elsewhere, Lucky Cement saw its September revenue advance 21.9 per cent YoY to TWD380.77m from TWD312.44m in the year-ago period. In the 9M20, revenue climbed 26.3 per cent YoY to TWD3.36bn from TWD2.66bn.
