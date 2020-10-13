Kenya cement consumption sees 8M20 record high

13 October 2020

Kenya's cement consumption for the 8M20 has hit a decade-high of 4.37Mt, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. Consumption rose by 11 per cent form the 3.95Mt recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Kenyan cement consumption has not passed 4.18Mt since 2016 and the rise in 2020 comes during the disruptions of COVID-19. Small-scale construction projects were largely unaffected in Kenya by the pandemic and restrictions imposed in March 2020.

Cement consumption in January reached 528,904t and rose to 551,914Mt in March before it dipped in April and May with the restrictions. Cement demand then rose again from 509,698t in May to 524,998t in June.

Published under