Only certified cement bags are authorised for sale in Abu Dhabi

21 October 2020

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) on Tuesday issued a circular which prohibits building material shops from selling any cement that does not have federal or local certifications. Unless bagged cement in Abu Dhabi has the quality marks issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council they can no longer be sold in the emirate.

The circular, which will be implemented in coordination with ADDED's strategic partners, aims to ensure that locally-produced building materials meet quality standards. The new policy also seeks to protect consumer rights and combat commercial fraud.

"The ban will take effect starting from the circular's date of issuance, with outlets being granted six months to abide by the new requirement," said a statement from ADDED.

Fines and legal action will be imposed on shops that will fail to comply with the regulations, the department warned.

