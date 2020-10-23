Swiss cement deliveries up 1% in 3Q

ICR Newsroom By 23 October 2020

Cement deliveries in Switzerland (including Liechtenstein) edged up by 0.9 per cent YoY to 1,137,615t in the third quarter of 2020. In the 3Q cement dispatches reached 1,127,516t, according to the Swiss cement association, Cemsuisse,



In January-September 2020 deliveries slipped by one per cent YoY to 3,148,523t when compared with the 9M19 when 3,179,871t were supplied to the domestic market.



Lower-carbon CEM II cement accounted for 89.7 per cent of total deliveries while the share of CEM I deliveries fell to 6.2 per cent.



Rail transport was used for 37 per cent of deliveries while the rest was transported by road. Most of the cement – 74.2 per cent – was supplied to ready-mixed concrete plants, 19.1 per cent of the deliveries were made to large construction sites and 4.8 per cent to producers of concrete producers.

