Ciments de Bizerte resumes bulk exports by sea

By ICR Newsroom
26 October 2020


Tunisia-based Ciments de Bizerte announced it is resuming bulk cement exports by sea from the Port of Bizerte. The first ship was loaded with bulk cement destined for the Libyan market.

The company has invested in new loading and unloading facilities.


