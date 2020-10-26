Ciments de Bizerte resumes bulk exports by sea

Tunisia-based Ciments de Bizerte announced it is resuming bulk cement exports by sea from the Port of Bizerte. The first ship was loaded with bulk cement destined for the Libyan market.
The company has invested in new loading and unloading facilities.
Tunisia-based Ciments de Bizerte announced it is resuming bulk cement exports by sea from the Port of Bizerte. The first ship was loaded with bulk cement destined for the Libyan market.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email