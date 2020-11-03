Pakistan records 33% growth in October cement dispatches

03 November 2020

Pakistan's domestic and overseas cement dispatches figures for October 2020 are officially yet to be released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturer Association (APCMA), but Lucky Cement Ltd's CEO, Mohammad Ali Tabba, has estimated a record growth to 5.7Mt, increasing from 4.4Mt in September 2020. The MoM rise of 29.5 per cent in dispatches in October was possible due to the increase in domestic and export demand as well as the speedy momentum in Pakistan's economy.

During an interview to a local broadcasting channel, Mr Tabba requested the government to announce a long-term policy for the manufacturing sector of the county as it has potential, along with textile sector, to earn US$40bn in next 4-5 years. He expressed that Pakistan's cement industry had sustained the impact of COVID-19 due to the smart lockdown policy of the government and a series of incentives announced by the Central Bank of Pakistan for short- and long-term financial support to industrialists during this period. In addition, government provided a unique package for the growth of the construction sector. Mr Tabba was optimistic that growth potential exists in all sectors as the government’s policies are conducive for their development and progress, besides some challenges on energy and agriculture sectors.

On the same lines, Pakistani business tycoon, stock trader and the founder/chairman of the AKD Group (trading and research house), Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, has confirmed the unprecedented growth in cement dispatches in October. He disclosed that total export of all commodities from Pakistan during October has surpassed US$2bn.

