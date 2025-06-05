Advertisement

In the first 10 months of FY24-25 (July 2024-April 2025), Pakistan's cement and clinker exports surged by 24 per cent, reaching a total value of US$253.71m, up from US$204.54m during the same period of the previous year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). When converted to Pakistani rupees, export revenue increased by 21.4 per cent, totalling PKR70.69bn. In terms of export volumes, there was a 34.5 per cent increase to 7.132Mt in the 10MFY24-25 from 5.302Mt in the year-ago equivalent period.

The growth trend was further evident in April 2025, with the PBS reporting a MoM increase in cement sector exports of 7.5 per cent, reaching US$23.64m from US$20m in March 2025. Likewise, the export volume in April 2025 increased by 2.6 per cent, rising from 627,566t to 643,831t compared to the previous month. However, YoY comparisons for April reveal a different picture, with cement exports decreasing by 5.7 per cent in value and 3.2 per cent in quantity compared to April 2024, amounting to 664,808t and valued at US$25.07m.

Pakistan's primary cement export destinations include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, the USA and Ghana.

by Abdul Rab Sidiqqi, Pakistan