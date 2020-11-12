DTI and Phinma agreement on labelling guidelines

12 November 2020

In light of the new renewed labelling conventions for cement products in the Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Phinma group affirm their commitment in providing quality products for Filipino customers at a fair and competitive price. The DTI and Phinma are in full agreement that this clarity of labelling convention will help customers select the cement products they prefer.

Phinma group’s subsidiary Philcement will adjust from the old guidelines to the new rules. Meanwhile, the DTI will continue dialogue with private sector players to ensure a stable supply of affordable, quality goods and services.

DTI and Phima are working together to supply aid following the recent Quinta and Rally typhoons. Philcement and Union Galvasteel Corp are donating cement and roofing materials for destroyed homes in the communities that the DTI its looking to help identify.

