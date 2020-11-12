CemNet.com » Cement News » Burnpur Cement sees net loss widen in 2Q

12 November 2020


India’s Burnpur Cement has seen its standalone net loss widen to INR297.8m (US$3.99m) in the second quarter of FY20-21, against an INR21.3m loss in the 2QFY19-20.

However, net revenue advanced 19.3 per cent YoY to INR228.5m from INR191.5m. The company’s operating expenses increased 102.7 per cent to INR362.9m from INR179m in the year-ago period.

