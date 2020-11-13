Cementos Artigas to shift grinding to Minas plant

13 November 2020

Cementos Artigas, the joint venture of Cementos Molins and Votorantim Cimentos, has commenced a US$40m project to unify its cement production in Uruguay.



The project will integrate the company’s grinding plant, currently located in Montevideo, with its clinker plant at Minas, 100km from the capital to achieve “a more efficient and sustainable” unified production line, according to the company. A new state-of-the-art vertical cement mill and new cement silos will be installed at the Minas plant. It is expected that the new grinding unit will reduce electrical power consumption by approximately 40 per cent. In addition, it will take the producer’s manufacturing activity away from the urban centre of Montevideo.



The plan will start its implementation phase in the next few months with commissioning expected in 2022. The Montevideo workers will be offered a transfer to the new facilities.

