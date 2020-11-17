PCA awards Beumer with Chairman's Manufacturing Performance Award

17 November 2020

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) has named Beumer Group as the winner of the renowned Chairman's Manufacturing Performance Award 2020. Beumer Group was honoured for its alternative fuels and raw materials systems.

"I am very honoured to receive this recognition on behalf of Beumer Group," said Brian Giese, director of Business Development, Conveying and Loading. "It demonstrates our commitment to support cement manufacturers in their efforts to make production greener and more sustainable."

