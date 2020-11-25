Spanish cement demand drops 13% in October

ICR Newsroom By 25 November 2020

Demand for cement in Spain has fallen 13.1 per cent YoY to 1,205,482t in October 2020, according to Oficemen.



In the first 10 months of 2020, domestic consumption has decreased 12.3 per cent YoY to 11,055,411t when compared with the 10M19.



“Due to its multiplier effect on the economy and employment, investment in infrastructure should play a relevant role in direct aid and in the financing that our country will receive from Europe. In Spain we have accumulated an investment deficit of more than a decade, a scenario that is also worsening with COVID-19,” explains the president of Oficemen, Víctor García Brosa, who adds that “we need to have specific plans that activate and mobilise the investments that generate competitiveness; and in this chapter, infrastructure is key.”



Exports have increased in October by six per cent YoY but continue to fall in the year to date when compared with the 10M19. The YoY decrease for the 10M20 reached 6.4 per cent or 345,326t from 5.396Mt in the 10M19 to 5.05Mt.







