GICA to export clinker to Dominican Republic and Haiti

ICR Newsroom By 25 November 2020

GICA will export 41,000t of clinker to the Dominican Republic and Haiti as it seeks new markets in Latin America, the company announced in a statement sent to EFE.

It will also ship 60,000t of clinker to Côte d’Ivoire from the Hadjar Soud plant in Skikda.

Since the start of 2020 close to 2Mt of clinker has been exported, including 300,000t to the Latin American market. In the last two years, GICA has entered the African markets of Benin, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Mauritania and Senegal.

