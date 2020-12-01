Turkish cement exports to Turkmenistan rise by 79% in 9M20

Cement exports from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 79.1 per cent from January through September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to US$14.8m, the Turkish Trade Ministry reported.

In September 2020 cement exports from Turkey to Turkmenistan fell by 1.6 per cent compared to September 2019 and amounted to US$1.4m. In the same month, Turkey exported US$344.6m worth of cement to world markets, which is 13.4 per cent more than in the same month of 2019.

Over the past 12 months (from September 2019 - through September 2020), Turkey exported cement worth US$3.6bn, according to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

