Cement export revenue falls during 5MFY20-21 in Bangladesh

07 December 2020

Bangladesh's cement industry has earned export revenue of US$2.82m in the five-month period of July-November 2020 (5MFY20-21), compared to US$4.08m in the year-ago period, a fall of 30.9 per cent YoY. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

The export value for cement decreased by 28.4 per cent, underperforming when compared with the government target set for the period.

Meanwhile, the EPB has set an advanced export target for the cement industry at US$10m for FY20-21 (July 2020-June 2021), compared to US$9.14m for the previous fiscal year, following a decrease of cement export earnings in recent years.

However, the country's total export earnings from the rest of the merchandise shipments witnessed a 0.9 per cent growth in the 5MFY20-21. Aggregate export earnings stood at US$15.92bn, against US$15.77bn in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, according to the EPB data. The government has set an export-earning target of US$41bn from goods in the FY20-21. Export earnings in the previous fiscal year totalled US$33.67bn.

