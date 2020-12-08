Chile’s cement demand up 16% in October

ICR Newsroom By 08 December 2020

Cement consumption in Chile increased 16.2 per cent to 392,688t in October 2020 from 337,959t in the previous year, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC. When compared with the previous month, the market expanded 19.7 per cent from 328,184t in September 2020.



In January-October 2020 period, domestic demand dropped 10.6 per cent to 3.043Mt from 3.401Mt in the 10M2019.

