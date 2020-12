Lucky Cement reports 16% rise in November revenue

09 December 2020

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has reported a 16.3 per cent YoY increase in revenue for November 2020, rising to TWD402.13m (US$14.24m) from TWD345.87m in November 2019.



In the January-November 2020 period, revenue climbed 23.5 per cent YoY to TWD4.14bn from TWD3.35bn.

