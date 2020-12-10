Lanwa Sanstha Cement plant to open in June 2021

10 December 2020

Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corp (Pvt) Ltd, a sister company of Ceylon Steel Co Ltd, is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2021. The plant will be situated in Mirijjawila Export Processing Zone, Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Phase one of the project will see US$70 spent on a cement capacity of 2.4Mta. A further US$10m will be invested in a second phase to add 1.2Mta of capacity. The plant will be equipped with grinding technology from Gebr Pfeiffer, process control equipment from Siemens and packaging machines by FLSmidth.

Once commissioned, Lanwa Sanstha Cement is expected to supply all major local construction projects, including Port City and Expressways.





Published under