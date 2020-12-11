Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce proposes concessionary electricity rates

Pakistan’s cement sector has approached the country’s Ministry of Commerce to request that the cement sector be declared a partial export industry. The sector also proposed incentivising electricity rates to the extent of the energy consumed for production of exportable quantities of cement and clinker.

The Ministry is of the view that the supply of electricity to the cement industry at concessionary rates will help reduce the cost of production, thus rendering the industry competitive in the international market, according to the Business Recorder. Therefore, it has proposed concessionary rates of electricity to the cement sector.

