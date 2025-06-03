Advertisement

Pakistani Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, is expected to present federal budget for the FY25-26 in Parliament on 10 June 2025. The government has already received various suggestions, including those from the cement industry.

On a previous occasion, a spokesperson for the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) emphasised the importance of cement in the economy and suggested that policymakers consider reducing taxes and duties to boost domestic demand.

In a related development, the government has committed to fully supporting the cement and edible oil sectors as part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing exports and addressing industry concerns. During a key meeting of the Cement and Clinker Export Task Force, Haroon Akhtar Khan, special assistant to the PM on industries and production, emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering cement exports.

He stated that the government would provide full support to the cement industry in increasing and facilitating exports.

by Abdul Rab Sidiqqi, Pakistan