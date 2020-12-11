FLSmidth on the way to deliver 86% fuel substitution for Bursa Çimento

Bursa Çimento's new clinker line from FLSmidth will harvest significant sustainability and productivity gains. The order includes, among other equipment, FLSmidth's HOTDISC combustion device, which will help increase the alternative substitution rate to 86 per cent, the highest in Turkey.

Situated in northwestern Turkey, work at Bursa's site is under way with production from the new line set to start at the end of 2022.

"The modernisation of our Bursa site is a strategic investment, providing us with a more competitive cost base. But just as important is the entire upgrade which focuses on reducing emissions and power consumption. In this way, we are proactively mitigating future possible environmental regulation," explains Osman Nemli, general manager at Bursa Çimento. "Process knowledge and superior equipment has been key to achieving the targets of this modernisation and FLSmidth has been a trusted partner in that process," Mr Nemli adds.

"We are very excited to bring yet another HOTDISC to Turkey – the third overall," says Ebrahim Honar, FLSmidth’s head of sales in northeastern Africa and Turkey. “The complete Bursa project clearly illustrates a global trend in sustainability upgrades where comprehensive process knowledge and perfect product integration are essential," Mr Honar concludes.

Apart from the FLSmidth HOTDISC, the project includes MissionZero flagship products such as the OKTM raw mill, a ROTAX-2 kiln, Pfister feeders and all new air pollution process filters.

