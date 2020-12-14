LafargeHolcim accelerates impact on UN's Sustainability Development Goals

With 10 years remaining to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), LafargeHolcim is committed to accelerating its impact across the SDGs and to transparently disclosing its progress.

LafargeHolcim was recognised as a global climate leader this year, entering the CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change, among only two companies in its industry to rank ‘A’ for climate and ‘A-’ for water. In addition, LafargeHolcim ranked first in the building materials industry by the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark (CHRB) and among the world's top 15 per cent of benchmarked companies. These recognitions add to LafargeHolcim’s number 1 ESG ranking with Sustainalytics in the construction sector.

Magali Anderson, LafargeHolcim's chief sustainability officer: "As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the UN-sponsored COP 21 Paris agreement, it is more important now than ever for companies and governments to unite around climate action and the SDGs. That’s why we set ourselves the most ambitious 2030 climate targets in our industry, joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C. Decarbonising business is vital, but it's not enough. We are accelerating our overall commitment to the SDGs to build a world that works for people and the planet."

LafargeHolcim has recently launched ECOPact, the industry’s broadest range of green concrete, enabling carbon-neutral construction, while deploying its EcoLabel to transparently brand its green products.

At New York climate week LafargeHolcim pledged to become a net zero company, partnering with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to set the first net zero roadmap in the cement industry, building on its 2030 SBTi validated climate targets. The company is also doubling its circular economy commitment, going from 50Mt of recycled materials across its business in 2019 to 100Mt by 2030.

Taking an integrated approach, LafargeHolcim launched the first sustainability-linked bond in its industry for EUR850m, bringing its ESG-related funding agreements to CHF6bn (US$6.76Bn).

