Moroccan cement demand up 7% in November

ICR Newsroom By 14 December 2020

Cement sales in Morocco increased 6.7 per cent YoY to 1,107,370t in November 2020 from 1,038,250t in November 2019, according to the Ministry of National Land Use, Urbanisation and Housing.



Sales in the key retail segment advanced 9.3 per cent YoY to 745,592t while the ready-mix concrete sector saw a 2.2 per cent drop in offtake. The building and infrastructure markets saw an increase of 13.2 and 11.9 per cent, respectively to 46,473t and 44,893t. The prefabricated segment slipped by 0.5 per cent to 99,962t.



January-November 2020

In the year to date Moroccan cement consumption decline 10.9 per cent YoY from 12.438Mt in the 11M19 to 11.083Mt in the 11M20. The largest decrease was seen in the building segment, which was down 21.9 per cent YoY to 0.501Mt, followed by the ready-mix sector where sales were down 16.5 per cent YoY to 1.774Mt. The prefabricated segment showed a drop of 12.3 per cent to 0.937Mt while the retail market, was down 9.7 per cent YoY to 7.375Mt in the 11M20. Only the infrastructure segment reported an increase in demand by 13.1 per cent YoY to 0.496Mt.

