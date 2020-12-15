Balochistan seeks investment in new cement plants

Currently, DG Khan and Attock Cement are the only cement plants in Hub, Balochistan, but the government of Balochistan is considering inviting foreign and local investors to establish new cement plants in Pakistan’s largest province.

The provincial government through the Chief Minister Office, Board of Investment & Trade (BBOIT) is seeking Expressions of Interest (EoI) in the form of Concept Notes or Proposals from interested parties, who wish to venture into the province by investing through any mode of investment in various sectors including cement industry and mining.

Manager, Investment Promotion and Investor Facilitation, Tuaha Hassan Siddiqui, informed Cemnet that Balochistan will offer all investment modes, namely sole venturing, joining venture with local firms, and public-private partnerships.

