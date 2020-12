Puerto Rican cement sales advance 2% in November

15 December 2020

Cement sales in Puerto Rico edged up two per cent in November 2020 to 46,901t from 46,048t in November 2019, according to Sin Commillas.



The latest data indicates a levelling off of market expansion, which had seen double-digit growth between June and September.



Local cement production declined by 60.7 per cent to 18m377t in November 2020, representing the fourth-consecutive drop.

