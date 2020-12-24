Vietnamese market sees 11% drop in October

Cement demand in Vietnam fell by 11 per cent YoY to 4,899,301t in October 2020. However, when compared with September 2020, a two per cent uptick was reported by the VNCA, the country’s cement association.



VICEM sales slipped by three per cent YoY but were up seven per cent MoM to 1,702,134t in October 2020, while joint ventures saw sales drop by 24 per cent YoY and 10 per cent MoM to 1,157,167t. Other companies reported an eight percent YoY decrease but a MoM five per cent increase to 2,040,000t.



In terms of exports, Vietnamese cement companies saw overseas deliveries of clinker fall by 31 per cent to 2,450,955t in October 2020 while cement exports declined by 57 per cent YoY. When compared with September 2020, the drop was 38 and 18 per cent, respectively.



January-October 2020

In the first 10 months of 2020, domestic cement sales contracted by six per cent to 50.277Mt. Of this total, VICEM sales reached 16.677Mt, down eight per cent YoY, while joint ventures reported a nine per cent drop to 13.3Mt. Other companies saw sales slip by three per cent to 20.3Mt.



Clinker exports declined by 36 per cent YoY to 20.691Mt and cement exports by 64 per cent YoY to 11.578Mt.

