Argos USA ready-mix to settle alleged price-fixing case

06 January 2021

Argos group's ready-mix concrete subsidiary, Argos USA, is to settle a US$20m payment over an alleged price-fixing cartel involving several members of staff in the state of Georgia, USA.

According to the US Department of Justice, Argos USA "admitted to participating in the charged conspiracy, and agreed to cooperate fully with the Antitrust Division's ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution of others involved in this conspiracy."



Argos USA's management stated that the alleged price-fixing scheme was carried out by a small number of individuals and that it "did not participate nor tolerate" such behaviour, reports bnamericas.

