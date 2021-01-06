Colombian cement consumption up 4% in November

ICR Newsroom By 06 January 2021

The Colombian cement market expanded 3.6 per cent to 1.122Mt in November 2020 when compared with 1.083Mt in November 2019, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE. Retail sales were up 7.1 per cent YoY while construction companies and contractors increased their offtake by 9.4 per cent. However, sales to readymix companies declined by 12.6 per cent YoY.



Grey cement production increased 9.1 per cent YoY to 1.214Mt in November 2020.



January-November 2020

In the January-November 2020 period 10.18Mt of cement were dispatched in Colombia. representing an 11 per cent YoY decline. In the 11M19 dispatches reached 11.436Mt. Sales to readymix concrete companies noted the largest drop, at 24.3 per cent YoY, followed by construction companies and contractors, who reduced their offtake by 11.4 per cent. Retail sales dropped by 5.9 per cent.



Output from domestic cement plants was down 9.7 per cent YoY to 10.672Mt in the 11M20 from 11.822Mt in the year-ago period.

Published under