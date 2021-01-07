CemNet.com » Cement News » Shiva Cement receives approval for 1.32Mta project

Shiva Cement receives approval for 1.32Mta project

07 January 2021


India’s Shiva Cement (JSW Cement) has now received approval from the state government of Odisha to add 1.32Mta of clinker capacity and 1.05Mta of cement production capacity in the form of a new facility in the Sundargarh district.

The project, worth INR15.23bn (US$207.88m), received clearance during a High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting on Wednesday.

