US Portland and blended cement deliveries up 3%

ICR Newsroom By 07 January 2021

Shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports in the USA and Puerto Rico, increased by three per cent YoY to 9.8Mt in October 2020, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois were the largest consumers with a combined share of 38 per cent of total shipments. The leading producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan. They accounted for 41 per cent of cement output.



Masonry cement shipments fell seven per cent to 208,000t in October 2020. Key consuming states were Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, which accounted for 55 per cent of October shipments.



Clinker production in the USA totalled 7.2Mt in October 2020, representing a five per cent decline YoY. To supplement its domestic production the US imported 1.6Mt of cement and clinker, up 20 per cent YoY.



January-October 2020

In the January-October 2020 period deliveries of Portland and blended cement reached 86.6Mt, remaining stable when compared with the 10M19. Masonry cement shipments slipped three per cent YoY to 2Mt in the 10-month period.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, in the 10M20, saw a modest decrease to 64.8Mt. Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama were the leading clinker-producing states.



Imports of cement and clinker advanced three per cent to 14.3Mt in the January-October 2020 period when compared with the 10M19.







Published under