Udayapur Cement Industry looks to increase production

12 January 2021

Nepal’s state-owned Udayapur Cement Industry has announced plans to increase production capacity to 800tpd from 350tpd, according to the New Business Age.

General Manager, Gopi Krishna Neupane, who has been in charge since Tuesday, has stated that the company is preparing strategies to upgrade the 30-year-old factory with new technology and regulate coal and gypsum imports. The hopes are that the changes will return the company to profit.



"Even if we produce 800tpd of cement from the stock of limestone that we have, it will be enough for 300 years," said Mr Neupane. "The goal is to make the best use of this resource and to supply quality products to the consumers by competing with the private sector."

