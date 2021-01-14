Puerto Rican cement sales up 41% in December

ICR Newsroom By 14 January 2021

Cement sales in Puerto Rico increased 41 per cent YoY to 60,076t in December when compared with December 2019 when market offtake reached 42,594t, according to Puerto Rican Development Bank.



Output from Cemex Puerto Rico and Argos San Juan Corp slipped 4.3 per cent YoY to 41,686t in December 2020 from 43,581t in the year-ago period.



In 2020 cement sales edged up 2.8 per cent YoY to 590,357t from 574,194t in 2019. The market was supplied with 449,530t of cement, a 14.6 per cent decrease when compared with 2019, when 526,194t of cement was produced.

