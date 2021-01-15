CemNet.com » Cement News » Cement price in Mali surges due to shortage

Cement price in Mali surges due to shortage

By ICR Newsroom
15 January 2021


Cement is becoming an increasingly scarce product in Mali. As a result, prices have risen from XOF90,000/t to XOF125,000-130,000/t, according to MaliActu. 

In 2019 Mali had a cement demand of around 2.8Mt, with future consumption underpinned by a need for infrastructure and high population growth. However, output from the country’s cement industry is only approximately 1Mta and wide-spread shortages have been reported.

