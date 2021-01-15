Cement price in Mali surges due to shortage

ICR Newsroom By 15 January 2021

Cement is becoming an increasingly scarce product in Mali. As a result, prices have risen from XOF90,000/t to XOF125,000-130,000/t, according to MaliActu.



In 2019 Mali had a cement demand of around 2.8Mt, with future consumption underpinned by a need for infrastructure and high population growth. However, output from the country’s cement industry is only approximately 1Mta and wide-spread shortages have been reported.

